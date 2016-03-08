Ex-Liverpool man and Barca target wants contract renewal
06 September at 10:00After Lazio have edged towards the renewals of both Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who were both instrumental to the side’s strong performances last season, there is a third name in Biancocelesti colours that will ask for an improved deal due to the role he played: Luis Alberto.
The Spaniard, 25, signed from Liverpool in 2016 for around €4 million and, this summer, attracted interest from both Barcelona and Sevilla, the latter of whom reportedly made a €25 million bid for the playmaker, offering him a contract of €3.5 million a season; considerably more than he is earning at Lazio.
However, the bid was rejected and Luis Alberto, like Immobile and Milinkovic-Savic, is set to remain at Lazio another year. It is thought that in the coming weeks and months, Luis Alberto’s agent Alvaro Torres will be sitting down with Claudio Lotito and Igli Tare, as they look to agree on a new deal.
