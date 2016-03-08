Ex-Liverpool player on Lukaku: 'Inter isn't a bigger club than United'

Ex-Liverpool player Graeme Souness has said that Inter isn't a bigger club than Manchester United and Romelu Lukaku should not join the nerazzurri.Lukaku was previously linked with a move to Inter, who failed to match United's asking price for the Belgian striker. Juventus are now firmly in the race, having agreed personal terms and if Paulo Dybala does agree a move to United, the swap deal will go through.In an intervew that Souness recently gave about Lukaku , he talked about why Lukaku shouldn't go to Inter.He said: "Players today have all the power. Pogba and Lukaku are out because they want to go to a bigger club and play the Champions League. But they already play for a huge club!

"United is a monster: it has always been and will always be there. Inter is not bigger than United. And they say that the cause is the release of Manchester United from the Champions League. But they are part of the reason why United has not won or participated in it in recent years. They don't want to stay? Well, even their comrades won't want them anymore ... ".