Ex-Liverpool star: Salah will not follow footsteps of Barcelona stars
02 June at 18:20Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho to Spain, according to the former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann.
Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho left the English Premier League club and joined Barcelona. Mohamed Salah is wanted man for Real Madrid. Hamann doesn’t see Salah following the footsteps of former Liverpool players.
“I just don’t see Salah following in the footsteps of Suarez and Coutinho. For South American players, signing for Barcelona or Real Madrid is a huge thing for them to do because of the links to their culture,” Hamann told the Mirror.
“I haven’t met Salah, but from what people have told me about him he seems to be someone who loves being loved like he is by the Kop.
“I think that he has found a home, somewhere he is respected and appreciated, and he’s also working with a manager who was brave enough to pay a lot of money for him when others looked at what had happened at Chelsea.”
