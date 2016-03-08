Pepe Reina will retire at AC Milan,

Speaking to Efe, he said that the former Liverpool and Napoli man will end his career in three years’ time, at age 39, and then get into coaching.

“He’s decided, and more than meditated,” Miguel Reina said. “He will end his career when he is 39, and at Milan. His idea is to begin the process of becoming a manager.”

Reina spent a number of successful seasons at Napoli (one or two not so much), since leaving Liverpool, with a year at Bayern Munich as a reserve goalkeeper.

A very popular man in the Napoli dressing room, his contract wasn’t renewed in the summer by Aurelio De Laurentiis, who went for David Ospina of Arsenal instead.

At age 36, Reina has been a big name in many dressing rooms for a number of years, playing vital role for Spain as they won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, as well as the 2010 World Cup.