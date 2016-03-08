​Trouble is, Daley Blind is no longer with the Red Devils, having moved back to Ajax!

The Special One is coming under a lot of fire at the moment, with a recent spat with Paul Pogba the latest incident.



The Portuguese Coach has also been criticised for having a go at the club’s transfer policy, Mourinho claiming that he didn’t get most of his targets in the current window. They are believed to include Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Inter’s Ivan Perisic.

Yet speaking to the Express, Blind had this to say:

“I almost played 150 matches. I won four trophies at United.

“I had a very beautiful time. I had many nice moments there.

“I am very grateful to the fans. I worked very nice[ly] with Mourinho.”

“I learned a lot from him. He is a winner. And he can project that very well on a group.