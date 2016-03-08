Ex-Man Utd and Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi gives insight on injury nightmare
19 July at 18:10Former Man Utd and Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi gives an insight on his struggles with injury during his career and explains why he never planned to quit.
"When I sit back and think about it," he told BBC Sport.
"Every injury has its own story" - it took something away, if it's a World Cup, the European Cup, or a big transfer, but the dream does not stop and I am here today living the dream that I have always wanted to and I keep trying to gain what I lost. "
"I sacrificed too much to do that," he said. "I love this game so much, I can never leave it and I can take it away from me, it's my little baby, my love.
"I will be able to be where I will be"
