Ex-Man Utd star and Lazio flop wants Turkey return
22 June at 15:00Valencia allowed former Manchester United star Luis Nani move to Lazio on a season long loan transfer. The Portuguese international was not played regularly for Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi
Because of the limited playing in the Serie A and other competitions, Luis Nani was left out of his country’s squad for the FIFA 2018 World Cup. The 31 year old winger is still contracted to the Spanish club, Valencia.
Luis Nani played one season at Fenerbahçe and he has now revealed that he wants to return to Turkey. He has already confirmed he will be meeting Goztepe.
“I’m meeting Goztepe. It’s not true that we’ve reached an agreement on the basis of €1.5m plus bonuses, but I love the Turkish people and Turkey, and I’m considering an official proposal to play in the Super Lig again,” Nani told DHA.
“I would love it, but I’m still making assessments. I haven’t signed for any club yet.”
