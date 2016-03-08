Ex-Man Utd star to make ‘substantial contribution’ to women’s team
06 September at 09:45Following later refuted reports that Crystal Palace Ladies were having to encourage their reserves to raise £250 of sponsorship each in fear of the club going bust, the club’s finances may be saved by an unlikely source.
Former Manchester United forward Wilfried Zaha, who is considered to be one of Crystal Palace’s best players, has offered to make a “substantial financial contribution” to help subsidise the Crystal Palace Ladies club.
A statement from Crystal Palace Ladies reads:
“Everyone knows what Crystal Palace means to Wilf and he wants to give the same opportunities to the next generation of aspiring players at Palace Ladies that he enjoyed when coming up through junior teams.
"We encourage players to seek personal sponsorship to help raise the club's profile and build links with the business community, but it is not a condition of playing for Palace Ladies.
"Our senior squad currently consists of 21 players, all of whom are contracted to Palace Ladies and either receive a wage or are paid expenses.
"All our other teams operate on an amateur basis and, as with any grass-roots membership club, players pay an annual subscription fee. To help the development of our reserve team players, we have heavily subsidised their annual membership fees.
"We are grateful for Wilf's support and for the ongoing support of Crystal Palace Football Club and Utilita Energy, which enables our senior team to play in the FA Women's Championship."
