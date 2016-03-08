Ex Manchester United could replace the top goalkeeper in Europe

In Champions League, Samir Handanovic, Inter goalkeeper, had to make 24 saves in 4 games, 16 only in the two matches against Barcelona. If you consider the five top European leagues, as La Gazzetta dello Sport writes, this is the absolute best for performance in the ratio between saves and goals conceded: 83.33%, less than 2 goals conceded every 10 shots on goal.



SUBSTITUTE - The future of Handanovic is painted in white and blue, his contract is expiring in 2021, but his year of birth 1984 leads to some reflections. Inter are working to find the substitute, who can arrive as number twelve and then become the new number one. Possible names are Lafont from Fiorentina, Cragno from Cagliari, Gollini from Atalanta (former Manchester United) and Areola from Paris Saint-Germain.

Emanuele Giulianelli