Ex-Milan director Mirabelli, 'I defeated Raiola'

The former Milan sports director, Massimiliano Mirabelli spoke exclusively to Libero, revealing some background on the negotiations carried out during his experience with the Rossoneri, but also when together with Ausilio he covered the role of Inter observer.

"I defeated Raiola, but it won't happen again to see defeated one like him. Unless you cross it again ... It was a masterpiece closed without paying commissions.

"Remember the history of the examination jumped? It was Raiola who brought Gigio to Ibiza with his plane to remove him from us. Then the last day of negotiations. We are with Donarumma, his family and his agents. Raiola gets up and says: "don't sign we leave, follow us." As soon as the managers leave Gigio takes the pen and extends, without the presence of Mino ".

"At the time of Inter I go to see Gabriel Jesus at Palmeiras, I had already discovered him on video. I follow him for a couple of games and I understand that he deserves to be observed in training, but in time of derby in Brazil, any stranger is considered a spy. I present myself as an Italian who wants to see the structures and let me in, I meet him and give him an appointment later. I then go back to Italy, the purchase practically closed for 20 million. An agent tied to Inter wasting time so the Man City closed in first. To rebuild Inter asked me what I thought of Gabigol Answer: "I don't recommend it". You all know the result. " Another case? Casemiro, I got it for 5 million. They preferred M'Vila ".

"Icardi case? Mauro is a very good boy, but first of all there must always be Inter. I wouldn't have let him go back to the group and I wouldn't have let him play even at the cost of losing the qualification in the Champions League: Inter only counts, there are no compromises, it would have been a strong signal also for the future ".

"Bologna is a beautiful city and a big square, there is an important football history. For results and project, the rossoblùs can become the new Atalanta of the Serie A. I am pleased to have been approached, but for now there was no nothing concrete, but in Rome I would go there on foot, but at the moment there is little transparency and too many overlapping roles - the fans deserve more ".