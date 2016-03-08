Ex-Milan director, 'Ronaldo told us I have never won the Europa and I will'

28 March at 13:00
Former Rossoneri sports director, Massimiliano Mirabelli, interviewed was interviewed by the newspaper Libero, and he spoke of the idea of ​​bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Milan.
 
"If I was the current ownership, now Ronaldo would play in Milan. CR7 told us "You are not in Champions, ok, but I never won the Europa League and I will win that too.
 
“He was convinced, I sat down with the agent and my part was over. Then the Chinese didn't take out the money: they thought we would never come to treat a champion like this ".
 

