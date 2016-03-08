Ex-Milan forward Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

05 March at 11:00
Former Barcelona and AC Milan forward Ronaldinho was arrested in Paraguay last night with his brother/agent Roberto de Assis for possessing a fake passport, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how the 39-year-old Brazilian, who retired in 2015, was arrested in a suite at the Yacht & Golf Club Paraguayo Resort in Asuncion, where he was set to play in a testimonial for a free health care program for children. The former Brazilian playmaker has been without a passport since 2018, where it was taken away for environmental crimes in Lake Guaiba in Brazil.
 
