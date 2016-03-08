Ex-Milan player Pato returns to Sao Paolo

Alexandre Pato returns to Brazil and is a new Sao Paolo player after the Tianjin experience in China results in a termination of his contract. 

 

This signals a homecoming for the ‘Duck’, who has a four-year contract with the club that he had already played at between 2014 and 2016.

 

Pato signed his contract and official confirmation has arrived from Sao Paolo. It should be remembered that last January, even Milan had thought of Pato as an opportunity for the attack, an option that was then blurred in favour of the Piatek operation.

 

