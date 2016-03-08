Ex-Milan star Savicevic: 'Higuain better than Icardi'
10 October at 10:30Former Milan number 10 and current president of the Montenegrian Football Federation Dejan Savicevic spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport to talk about his former team as well as the upcoming derby against Inter after the international break.
"We will see what happens in the derby. I like Milan, they play good football and are growing. Higuain started to score, Suso assists. They have a good understanding," he told the Italian paper.
"The derby is unpredictable, as always, anything can happen. Spalletti? He is a great coach but started off with a crisis of results as well as gameplay. Then he got back on his feet.
"Icardi or Higuain? They are two different types of attackers. I prefer Higuain because he participates in the game more, assists his teammates and improves the whole group. Icardi is a great finisher, but it is the team that has to put itself at his service.
"Suso? He is a complete footballer. He has everything to become a great player. Calhanoglu's number 10? For me, the number mattered little. When I started playing I did not think about it anymore.
"Gattuso is working well, but for a coach the results matter. The defence has conceded a goal in 13 Serie A matches in a row. My Milan impossible to score against? It was a different kind of football and we had perhaps the strongest defence in football history with Tassotti, Baresi, Costacurta and Maldini," Savicevic concluded.
