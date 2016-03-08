Ex-Napoli president: 'Impossible to compete. Juve are killing Serie A'

Former Napoli president Corrado Ferlaino spoke about the Azzurri and the current situation in Serie A in an interview with Il Mattino.



"Napoli fans have always loved the club, even during the bad times, without distinction. I apologize to Callejon, I don't forget the passion with which he played in these years, with great attachment," he said.



"I am convinced that from next year there will be even greater support from the San Paolo. The team that has won seven league titles signed Ronaldo, so it has become impossible not only to win but also to compete. There is a lot of bitterness.



"Juve have killed Serie A and it seems impossible to fight but it is also the fault of television and the cost of match tickets," Ferlaino concluded.