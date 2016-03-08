Ex-Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane set for Juve return: details
17 July at 15:28According to the information from Spain, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will return to Italy in October.
As per the information gathered by Libertad Digital, Zinedine Zidane has an agreement in place to return to Turin later this year. The French manager decided to leave the managerial position at Real Madrid that sent shock waves everywhere.
Zinedine Zidane was a key person in helping Real Madrid win three Champions League in a row. He resigned as Real Madrid’s manager and now he could return to one of the clubs he played as a player, which is Juvenus.
As per the information gathered by the report, the former World Cup winner with France will not join Juventus to replace Max Allegri as their new coach. Instead, Zinedine Zidane will join Juventus and become a consultant to Fabio Paratici, who is the director of football of Juventus later this year.
CLICK HERE TO READ SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments