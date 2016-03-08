Ex-Real Madrid president attacks Perez: 'He sold CR7 without planning for the future'
19 March at 13:30Former president of Real Madrid, Vicente Oluda, spoke to the microphones of El Levante-El Mercantil Valenciano about the current situation at the club, without sparing very harsh criticism towards Florentino Perez.
"He is interested in earning as much money as possible. The Santiago Bernabeu remodelling is a major mistake. It will continue to be an old stadium, no matter how much money the club will spend," he said.
"Real Madrid fell asleep. We had Cristiano Ronaldo who was a great player and a leader with much charisma. He scored fifty goals per season. He was sold without having planned the future.
"We are not eternal and the squad has not been renewed with quality players. Many young players have been thrown into the fray but Real cannot afford to experiment. By playing three or four competitions per year you have to be at 100%.
"My return? I will try to become the president of Real again. I would love to come back. I already think about when the elections will be held and would like to develop a plan of my own," Boluda concluded.
