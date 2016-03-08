That man? Neymar, who moved to PSG in the summer of 2017 for €222 million, but who has been repeatedly linked ever since to a return to Spain, where he was very successful at Barcelona for a number of seasons.

The former Liverpool star played 152 games for Real from 1999 to 2003, scoring 14 goals and winning two Champions League trophies.

"But when you need a reliable star figure for the next ten years, I think you have to bring in players like Mbappe. He's only 19 years old and seems to be a rising star.

"If I had to choose, I would go with the the future, so I'd say Mbappe [as the ideal replacement for Ronaldo]."

"If Neymar comes, the situation will be difficult, because he previously played for Barca. I know Florentino [Perez] really wanted him," he said to Goal.