Speaking on Monday, the former Real Madrid and Spain international knows CR7 well, and told reporters that “

The former Galactico could be making it clear that the 33-year-old has broken with Real Madrid definitively, something which is suspected to be the driving factor behind his desire to leave the Chamartin side.

"Personally, if he is going, it will hurt me because I have been with him for six months," he said on Monday.

"He was leaving his mark in Real Madrid or he is still doing it, but I know him pretty much, and when he takes a decision he goes ahead no matter the consequences.

"But, if Cristiano is not going, we will have him for the biggest moments because he is a phenomenon. But if he finally decides to go, we have to wish him all the best and thank him for everything.

"I am worried that he is going but that is a personal decision and lowering the release clause worried me as well."

when he takes a decision he goes ahead no matter the consequences.”