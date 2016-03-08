Ex-referee: 'Benatia should have been sent off in AC Milan-Juve'

Former referee Mauro Bergonzi spoke to RMC Sport about yesterday's matchup between Juventus and AC Milan, and especially the penalty incident between Benatia and Gonzalo Higuain.



"If a defender voluntarily hits the ball with his hand in the penalty area, the yellow card is the minimum punishment. The referee should have paid attention to the technical and not disciplinary aspects. A straight red would be exaggerated, but it would be enough to show Benatia a yellow card and send him off," he said.