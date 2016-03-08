Keith Burkett wrote a fascinating piece on the Telegraph that is worth the full read. The technology is already in use in Serie A, and will become more widely available across Europe as La Liga plan to follow suit in the upcoming campaign.

We will only be drawing on one extract in here (see below), in which Burkett laments the fact that the English FA won’t be using a technology that helped officials get “99.35%” decisions right, as opposed to 95.6%. This was according to figures the former referee - who is now the consultant in the “Youaretheref” feature, says he was shown by FIFA.

VAR had a mostly positive impact at the World Cup, helping overturn a massive Neymar dive for a penalty against Costa Rice in the Group Stages, as well as helping Sweden get a penalty given against South Korea.

What is remarkable is the way Burkett shuts down any criticism that the technology was causing time to be wasted, saying that only 20 incidents were reviewed by the on-field official himself.

Here is a particularly key passage: