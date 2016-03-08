Ex-Roma and Juve star: Why 'overweight' Balotelli is useless

Zibi Boniek, the former star player of AS Roma and Juventus and now the head of Polish FA has heavily criticised Nice and Italy striker Mario Balotelli and has labeled him as overweight.



“I wouldn’t send on a player who’s 15kg overweight. I talked to Sacchi immediately after the match and we highlighted the fact that the player wasn’t prepared for the game,” he told RAI Sport.



“What matters in football is the intelligence towards the rest of the team and the pitch. I’m sorry for Balotelli because I remember him being devastating in a Juventus-Inter match.



“I didn’t see him prepared to make certain efforts at certain levels. It’s his fault because a professional can’t present himself in these conditions.



"To say that Balotelli worked for the team is an outright lie. No-one said he was unfit. I don’t understand why that wasn’t noted. To be a great player, you have to always be fit. Balotelli is useless in this condition.”