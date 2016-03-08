Ex-Sassuolo coach full of praise for Inter, Juventus and Napoli target

During an interview with Sportitalia, former Sassuolo coach Cristian Bucchi was full of praise for Neroverdi winger Matteo Politano, who is rumoured to be a transfer target for the likes of Inter, Juventus and Napoli. Here is what he had to say:



“His best position is on the right flank, but he has learned to also play as a second striker. In a 4-2-3-1, he can play on the outside and also as a trequartista. He has great feet and he scores goals, even if he is only young. He is already very mature. He can be deadly and he is ready to play for a big club.”



(Sportitalia)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)