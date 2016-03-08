Ex-Sassuolo coach full of praise for Inter, Juventus and Napoli target
09 June at 18:30During an interview with Sportitalia, former Sassuolo coach Cristian Bucchi was full of praise for Neroverdi winger Matteo Politano, who is rumoured to be a transfer target for the likes of Inter, Juventus and Napoli. Here is what he had to say:
“His best position is on the right flank, but he has learned to also play as a second striker. In a 4-2-3-1, he can play on the outside and also as a trequartista. He has great feet and he scores goals, even if he is only young. He is already very mature. He can be deadly and he is ready to play for a big club.”
(Sportitalia)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments