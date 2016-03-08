Monaco have landed a big name to bolster their squad: Nacer Chadli, who was officially announced last night.

The Belgian has joined from West Brom, and will remain with the Ligue 1 giants until 2021.

The Sun had originally reported that the move would happen for the Diables Rouges star, who scored his country’s third against Japan in the Round of 16 3-2 come-from-behind win.

The former Tottenham star began life well in the Black Country two seasons ago, scoring five times and delivering as many assists in Premier League action.

Injuries and poor form sabotaged the 29-year-old’s 2017-2018 season.

A former shining light at Tottenham, the Belgian didn’t much fancy playing Championship football, with the Baggies currently 11th in the English second division.

Monaco have recruited him, presumably to replace Keita Balde Diao, who left to join Inter. The team already includes fellow Belgian Yoeri Tielemans, and is hoping to fight for a podium spot against in Ligue 1…as well as guaranteeing Champions League football.