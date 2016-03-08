updates

Nikola Kalinic, the striker has left AC Milan and signed for Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window. Nikola Kalinic said he is happy to have joined them becaue they are a club who always fight for top positions.“I’m very happy to have joined Atletico because they’re a great club who always play in the Champions League and always fight for the top positions,” he explained.“We’ll try to win a trophy right from the first match [the European Super Cup]. I hope the team will do their best to try and win.“I don’t like talking about myself too much. I prefer everyone to see how I play first. I’m very happy to play at this new stadium.“I’ll always give my best in every game. I hope I can play often. I’ve already met my new teammates: luckily I’m with a lot of great players and a great Coach.”