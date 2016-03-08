According to Javier Pastore - now a Roma player - the Brazilian superstar will be remaining in Paris.

Neymar scored a massive 28 goals in all competitions by late February in his maiden season with Paris Saint-Germain, but went down with an injury which kept him out for the rest of the season.

The Brazilian has been repeatedly linked with a return to Spain because of his alleged dislike of Ligue 1 and life in Paris.

Yet Pastore doesn’t think this move will happen this summer:

"PSG made a very big investment in him. They rely on Neymar a lot, as a player and as a person, and last year he had the bad luck to be injured in the key stage of the club season.

"This year is going to be a nice chance for him to be able to demonstrate everything that counts. God willing, I hope he can win many important things for PSG."

Pastore decided to move on from the Parisians after seven years with the club, being one of the players who has found it harder to find space in the starting XI since Neymar’s arrival.

He joined the Giallorossi for just under €25 million.

"It is impossible that Neymar leaves PSG this summer.