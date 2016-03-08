The 26-year-old superstar would also prefer a move to Real Madrid than Barcelona, though he would be “happy” if he returned there.

The source? Yuri Berchiche, who played well in his only season in Paris at left-back before moving back to Spain to join Athletic Bilbao.

Speaking to CADENA SER about his recent move, the Spaniard seemed to fuel speculation that Neymar would rather like to join Real Madrid, a story that has done the rounds for a while now.

“I see Neymar coming back, but more in white [Real’s colours] than in red and blue,” he told the Spanish radio.

“He was very happy at Barcelona and if he comes back, they’ll get it done. La Liga loves him, at least according to what he told me.

“I know him, I get on very well with him, he’s a fantastic guy. If he comes to Madrid, I can only wish him the best.”