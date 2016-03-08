Ex-United Chairman, 'Ronaldo developed so much, not even Ferguson imagined '

Former Manchester United owner Martin Edwards spoke to the Gazzetta dello Sport, ahead of Manchester United Champions League quarterfinal against Barcelona.



Barça and City, the favourite clubs?



Even Juve has its chances, with Ronaldo they have improved, but they already reached 2 finals recently and with Barça in '15 was at the top, only Messi made the difference, he changed the game, but they were teams on the same level.



How do you see Italian football?



It is not in its top moment, it is retreating, and it is not just an Italian problem. World Champion’s France has a tournament where the PSG is too strong, if it continues like this it loses interest in the Ligue 1. As for Serie A with Juve, there is no competition and it is not healthy, even for Juve as they will no longer use to European top matches.



Your top purchase?



Who changed United was Cantona. Before we hadn't won a league since '67, with Eric I won 4 out of 5. The only time we lost was the year that got the fan kicked for 8 months for the kung-fu hit. With him also 2 Double: he changed the United



But now who would you take today? If you could get a Ronaldo or a 20-year-old Messi ..."



I saw him the first time, at 18, with Bolton in August: I was excited, he did certain tricks with the ball, the guys call them one-trick ponies, the talented horses, who like to amaze, entered the shoot and did magic, a flash. Then it developed so much, but we couldn't imagine coming to that. Not even Ferguson ... There is the legend that we bought it because after a friendly in August with Sporting our players went to Ferguson to convince him to take it immediately. But Alex already knew him, thanks to Queiroz, his deputy, who had already told him ".





What happened with Mourinho?



He did not have good relations with the players, nor with the environment. He didn't look happy, he lived in the hotel alone, he spoke little. If you don't like work, don't motivate others. Then he criticized the players in public, instead of giving them a pat, which Ferguson never did and privately tried to slaughter them.



Today the top in the United who is he?



"Paul Pogba, has more quality, he is tall, fast, athletic, with physical strength, he is a free role, he must know what to do backwards or forwards, and then he scores, he gives assists, with Solskjaer he is back to the top".



Someone who wanted and didn't come to Manchester? "

Zidane. In 1996 he was at Bordeaux, many scouts signalled it to me but Ferguson replied, "he plays in the position of Cantona, you don't need". But Cantona said to him: "Coach, take it, it's fantastic". He didn't listen. "



