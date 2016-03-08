Exclusive: 50 million euros no longer enough for PSG to sign Donnarumma
13 August at 13:45PSG have been heavily linked with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer. The Ligue 1 side have been caught relatively understaffed in terms of the goalkeeping position after Gianluigi Buffon left the club on a free transfer to rejoin Juventus this summer, and German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp permanently moved to the Eintracht Frankfurt side where he spent last season out on loan.
Therefore, PSG have been looking for a new goalkeeper and Donnarumma has topped their shopping list. This is undoubtedly partly down to sporting director Leonardo, who left his role at Milan this summer to go back to PSG and has been targeting a number of Serie A stars as a result of his knowledge and experience in Italy.
However, if PSG do want to sign Donnarumma, he will not come cheap. Earlier in the summer, Milan valued him at 50 million but now CalcioMercato understands that a bid will have to be higher than this to tempt the Rossoneri into selling.
