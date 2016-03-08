Exclusive: A blitz in Italy convinced Ronaldo of a Juventus move
07 July at 10:40CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Ronaldo's blitz in Italy some weeks ago convinced him that a move to the nation would suit him.
Ronaldo is increasingly likely to leave Real Madrid this summer, with Juventus edging closer than ever to sign him. It is believed that the Old Lady have an offer of 100 million euros on the table, with discussions ongoing.
CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and the player were in Italy amidst great secrecy three weeks ago and that convinced Ronaldo about the fact that its a great place to live and play football in.
Ronaldo was left stunned by the country and felt like it was the place for him to continue his career. This was the time when relations with Florentino Perez were going down the drain and that made the Italy experience all the more joyful and welcoming.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
