Carlo Ancelotti could be in trouble in Naples if the latest reports we’ve received are accurate.

Yesterday’s 3-0 loss to Sampdoria - with Fabio Quagliarella’s incredible goal rubbing salt in the wound - has got alarm bells ringing at the San Paolo.

A late night message was sent to our correspondent, along the lines of “We can’t understand why the team doesn’t do in games what it manages to do in training.”

A fair assessment for a side that is coming from a dressing room where the new Coach has yet to impose his own style.

Then again, Carlo Ancelotti has struggled in far tougher situations, but the season so far has seen his side already limp over the finishing line against Milan.

The problem, now, is for Ancelotti to find his own way with a team that is still playing Maurizio Sarri football. From being what many thought was the only alternative to Juventus , the Partenopei risk ending up as also-rans.

One particular problem has already come to light: the Azzurri have conceded six goals from as many shots on goal. A worrying stat that should revert to the mean, but which shows that this side has its weaknesses, too...