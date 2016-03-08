Exclusive: AC Milan and Man United alerted as Rabiot's move to Barcelona is at risk

Adrien Rabiot's recent moves have indeed been interesting, with the PSG leadership being in full war with the French midfielder. For months it has been reported that the player's move to Barcelona is practically a done deal but apparently it now seems that the move is at risk.



Rabiot had found the agreement with Barcelona for a five-year contract worth 10 million euros per season plus 10 million for the signature guaranteed to the player's agent. However, at the time of the preventive medical examinations, Rabiot slowed down.



The separation from his mother-agent Veronique Rabiot led to a change in economic demands (upwards from 10 to 15 million at the signing) and the will to create an auction. The Rabiot-Barca deal is now at serious risk. The Blaugrana management is expecting updates but Adrien is unlikely to change his position, which is why Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have renewed their interest.



In short, everything can still happen and watch out for surprises because the pre-contract with Barcelona is frozen. AC Milan had also been alerted in recent days because Leonardo knows Rabiot well and had thought about him in the recent months.



However, the deal does not convince the Rossoneri at these conditions. It would mean taking on a huge salary for a player who does not give guarantees of performance and lucidity out of the field, while it is also not the intention of Milan to insert themselves in an international auction.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov