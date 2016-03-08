Exclusive: AC Milan and Man Utd warned as Psg prepare decisive Bonucci bid

AC Milan are ready to receive an offer of Psg for Leonardo Bonucci. The Italian centre-back is likely to leave the club especially if Uefa will confirm the ban from European competitions and Psg are dreaming of reuniting the experienced centre-back with his former team-mate Gigi Buffon.



According to our AC Milan pundit Daniele Longo, Paris-Saint-Germain will offer € 40 million to sign the former Juventus star. Such bid would be high enough to sign the 31-year-old who joined the Rossoneri for € 42 million one year ago.



​Bonucci is waiting to learn the verdict of the arbitration of sport that is currently hearing Marco Fassone’s appeal against AC Milan’s European ban.



If the members of the arbitration of sport won’t change the punishment for AC Milan, Bonucci is set to leave the club and join Psg despite the interest of Manchester United.



The Red Devils had been linked with signing the talented defender but have failed to make an official bid so far.

