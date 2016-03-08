Exclusive: AC Milan and Roma open talks with Raiola over € 50m Juve & Barça target

AC Milan and Roma have joined Juventus and Barcelona in the race to sign Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.



The player’s agent Mino Raiola has already spoken with the Bianconeri and the Blaugrana about this promising 18-year-old defender but AC Milan and Roma have also shown their interest in the center-back.



De Ligt was offered to Juventus last summer when the player traveled to Turin to visit the club’s training facilities.



The Old Lady considers de Ligt as a possible long-term replacement for Medhi Benatia but the Serie A giants, however, failed to wrap up a deal with Ajax as the Lancers don’t want to sell the player for less than € 50 million.



According to our sources, AC Milan and Roma have also opened talks to sign the talented defender in the summer with Raiola who has opened doors to a possible transfer of de Ligt in Rome or Milan.



Daniele Longo