Exclusive: AC Milan and Sevilla in advanced talks over Suso - the details of the formula

As reported by our correspondent Daniele Longo , what seemed like an idea two days ago is now a serious negotiation. Sevilla and Milan are working hard to reach an agreement on the operation, as time is running out with regards to the transfer deadline.

The basis of the operation seems to be an 18-month loan with an option to buy that would transform into an obligation if certain conditions are met, both team and individual achievements. In other words, the negotiations are in full swing and Suso could really leave the club this month.

Given how he has performed this season, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise.

