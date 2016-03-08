Exclusive: AC Milan 'bewitched' by Dinamo's Marin; Juve and Man City also on the player
02 March at 12:30The new AC Milan has clear ideas on the market: no players over 30, the goal is to sign young players before they become absolute champions, with the hope that they can explode in the Rossoneri shirt. A line dictated by the managing director Ivan Gazidis and married by Leonardo, which already led to the purchases of Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek in January.
However, the Rossoneri are also focused on the youngest players and for this reason, the new scouting manager, Geoffrey Moncada, has arrived from Monaco. In just a few months he is already showing the first fruits of his work.
In the many international matches followed with interest by Milan observers every weekend in the stadiums of half of Europe, Dinamo Zagreb is often the protagonist, a club that has in recent years launched many talents, from Modric to Kovacic, Brozovic and Pjaca.
As we informed you several days ago, the players who Milan are interested in in the Dinamo side are Dani Olmo, Nikola Moro and Antonio Marin. The latter is the latest product of Dinamo's youth sector and has attracted a lot of attention in the past months.
The 18-year-old left winger is considered a jewel of Croatian football and many top clubs have set their eyes on him, among these are the already mentioned Milan but also Juventus, Roma as well as Manchester City and Ajax.
The Rossoneri, in particular, have followed the player with great insistence in the past weeks. The player has scored four goals in 12 appearances between the first team and the U19 Dinamo side. The Croatian club considers him one of the greatest talents in the world, at the level of Vinicius and Rodrygo, and ask between 12 and 15 million euros for him.
Marco Demicheli. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov
