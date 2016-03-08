Exclusive: AC Milan close to terminating contract of veteran midfielder
20 August at 12:20Calciomercato exclusively understand that the relationship of Ricardo Montolivo and AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso.has broken down.
While we have previously reported citing other outlets that Montolivo's contract at Milan could be rescinded, we can now exclusively reveal that Leonardo and the club are trying to do the same.
We can reveal that Montolivo's and Gattuso's relation has hit rock-bottom and that is the reason why the Italian didn't play for the club in the pre-season games in the United States. His agents are also being blamed for creating problems.
Gattuso has been fed up of Montolivo's attitude and lazy approach and he is now willing to let him leave the club. It is felt that Montolivo's exit from San Siro is a matter of time now.
Over the last few weeks, there have been discussions about terminating the contract of the midfielder and it could soon be a possibility.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
