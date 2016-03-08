Exclusive: AC Milan continue to demand €35m for midfielder; PSG's stance
23 January at 10:20Lucas Paquetá is an important player for AC Milan's transfer market. However, any negotiations with PSG have been put on hold as the Rossoneri continue to demand a very high price tag for the former Flamengo man.
In addition to this, Paqueta has lost his spot in the starting eleven and the interest on the transfer market has thus slowed down. The situation is worrying for Milan, and the visit of the player's agent at Casa Milan yesterday is no coincidence.
As stated by our reporter Fabrizio Romano, the Rossoneri have made it known that PSG will have to pay €35m for the Brazilian. The management has made it a matter of principle (Leonardo since him 12 months ago under those conditions).
However, it's also related to the balance sheet, as selling Paqueta for a substantial amount would allow them to reinvest on the transfer market with full force (perhaps Dani Olmo). PSG, on the other hand, won't even touch €30m.
They have made it known that they would take Paqueta as an opportunity and not as a maxi-investment. The ball is now in the Rossoneri's court: lower the price or keep Lucas?
