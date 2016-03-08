Exclusive: AC Milan dealt blow in pursuit of Barcelona midfielder
11 October at 21:00Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan have been dealt a fierce blow in their chase for Barcelona star Denis Suarez.
The 24-year-old rejoined Barcelona from Villarreal in the summer of 2014 for a fee of 3.5 million euros. While a lot was expected out of him, Suarez has now impressed at the Nou Camp. He has failed to make a single appearance in the La Liga so far this season.
Our transfer expert Daniele Longo exclusively understands that Milan have been dealt a blow in the chase for Suarez, as Barcelona's asking price for the midfielder is more than what the rossoneri can afford.
Barcelona are demanding a fee of 40 million euros for the player, but Milan feel that its too much for a player like Suarez and the San Siro based side are unwilling to do a deal on that price.
Milan want to add to their squad in January, with Lucas Paqueta's capture already secured. Ariedo Braida is still trying to find a solution to get rid of the issue, but Milan are currently miles away from agreeing a fee for Denis Suarez.
By Daniele Longo Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
