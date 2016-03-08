Exclusive: AC Milan failed in bid to sign Fiorentina star
01 October at 22:40Calciomercato exclusively understand that AC Milan missed out on signing Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout last summer.
Veretout has become one of Fiorentina's most important players over the last two seasons and has redeemed himself in Italy following a failed spell at Aston Villa. Last season, he appeared 38 times in all competitions, scoring ten times for La Viola.
Our transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively understands that Milan tried signing Veretout this past summer but had failed in their bid to sign the Frenchman.
Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone considered Veretout as a prime target but Fiorentina had demanded for a fee of about 30 million euros and that had forced the rossoneri away.
Fiorentina had refused to deal with Milan for the fee that they were offering and the Leonardo management have refused to make a move for the midfielder and they are not interested in him. La Viola treat him to be an unmovable part of their jigsaw.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
