Exclusive: AC Milan have doubt about Bakayoko, player arrives late for club training
02 May at 09:45Doubts have cropped in the minds of many at AC Milan about the permanent acquisition of Tiemoue Bakayoko, as the player arrived late for training yesterday.
The Frenchman has impressed this season, after having struggled to play well in his early days at Milan. He has now become a vital cog in Rino Gattuso's wheel, with the club looking to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.
Until now. Because Bakayoko arrived an hour late for training yesterday and cited 'problems with the car' as the reason. Gattuso was not happy with this and no one at the club was too, our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands.
This incident comes after the one involving Francesco Acerbi and issues like these aren't helping Bakayoko in the eyes of the Milan decision makers.
On the technical and tactical side, Milan feel that Bakayoko is the man. But that isn't the only basis of signing him. Behaviour and attitude are two bases too.
The rossoneri have to pay the fee of 35 million euros to Chelsea in the summer and the Blues too are yet to receive any assurances about whether the rossoneri are sure to do a deal or not.
Go to comments