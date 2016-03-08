Exclusive: AC Milan have not given up on Carrasco, the details

The interest of AC Milan in Yanick Ferreira Carrasco last January was genuine. Leonardo tried to force the transfer of the Belgian winger from China to Milan until the last night of the transfer market but the president of Dalian Yifeng did not give the green light for a winter transfer. Carrasco was ready to return to Europe more than willingly and his suitcases were ready but he may have to wait till June, or not even that.



In the last meeting of the Milan management, the name of Carrasco was mentioned among the wingers considered for the summer transfer market but he was not mentioned among the top priorities. Leonardo and Maldini are studying other solutions before possibly going back to try and secure Carrasco.



The goal is an important transfer for the winger role regardless of Champions League qualification, which would obviously help in the pursuit for a top name. Should Calhanoglu also leave, another reinforcement could arrive and this could be the Belgian who, however, is not among the first choices.



​Leonardo continues to evaluate other names, from Richarlison to Deulofeu without forgetting Nice's starlet Saint-Maximin. Because Milan will be in the hunt for a quality winger during the summer.



​

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov