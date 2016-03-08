Exclusive: AC Milan highly interested in Napoli, Inter target
10 November at 09:55Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan are very interested in signing Napoli and Inter Milan target Stanislav Lobotka.
The 23-year-old Slovakian has been one of Celta Vigo's most important players over the last two seasons, having arrived from Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2017. He has made ten appearances so far in the La Liga, assisting once for Celta.
Calciomercato's Daniele Longo understands that AC Milan are highly interested in signing the Inter Milan and Napoli target and contacts between the rossoneri and the player's entourage have been made in the last few days.
If Milan do look to sign him, he'd be a signing of the summer window as the FFP restrictions on Milan don't allow them to spend too much. They've already signed Lucas Paqueta and Lobotka has a release clause of 50 million euros.
The Slovakian has been linked with a move to Napoli, with Marek Hamsik having praised him in the past. And Inter too have drawn links with him, as Milan Skriniar wants him at the club.
Lobotka though, is a name mentioned in red in Leonardo's list of targets.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments