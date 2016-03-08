Exclusive: AC Milan in talks to sell Manuel Locatelli
11 July at 14:50CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan are in talks to sell Manuel Locatelli permanently to Sassuolo.
Locatelli is said to be one of the best rossoneri youngsters currently and made his first-team debut in April 2016. Last season, the Italian made only five starts in the Serie A for Milan and appeared 16 times from the bench.
Calciomercato exclusively understand that Milan are in talks with Sassuolo to sell Locatelli on a permanent basis.
The fee is about 15 million euros and while the rossoneri are unwilling to sell the player, Sassuolo are very firm in signing the player on a permanent basis and are looking to take advantage of Milan's financial troubles.
Locatelli is still looking for alternative clubs, but Sassuolo are currently the closest to signing him. Cagliari have also drawn links with Locatelli.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
