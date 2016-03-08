Exclusive: AC Milan interested in Kean but Juventus are resisting, the details

More than a simple contact, a real attempt. At the end of December, AC Milan worked on the idea of Moise Kean from Juventus, in the event that the Higuain operation ad not been unlocked as it was with Chelsea. But Leonardo has not stopped focusing on one of the best prospects in European football, who is getting limited time at Juventus under Allegri.



In January, Juventus refused many loan proposals. Milan would have also signed him with a more 'futuristic' formula but the Bianconeri refused. And now? Despite the great form of Piatek, the Rossoneri management are keeping the player on the radar and would be happy to invest in Kean next summer.



The player is considered ideal for the offensive department mainly due to the potential he has. With the potential European commitments next season, Kean would get enough space in the Millan shirt.



The signals filtered by Juventus, however, have been strong in the recent days. Paratici does not intend to sell Kean. At the moment, there is no willingness to sit at the table with the Rossoneri. The idea of Juventus is to draw an ideal path for Moise which does not include his definitive sale to Milan.



Leonardo is ready to talk about the price but from Turin, there is a very high wall: Kean is considered the future of Juventus and next year will be able to play with continuity. This message also arrived from the contacts with the agent of the player, Mino Raiola.



The line from Juventus is clear, a transfer cannot be done. However, the signal that remains is that Milan are ready to invest in young talents once again and Moise Kean is on the large list of players.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov