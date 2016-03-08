Exclusive: AC Milan join Chelsea and Arsenal in race for the 'new Thiago Silva'

He is 19 years old but already expresses himself with the intelligence and calmness of a veteran. Boubacar Kamara is the newest Marseille jewel. French of Senegalese origin, he has carved out a leading role in a team with stars like Thauvin or Payet. The centre-back made his debut last year against Nice and has not been left out of the starting eleven ever since.



Claude Fichaux, Marseille's technical assistant, compares Karama to Thiago Silva in terms of his elegance and ability to read the game as well as the ability to create the game. Boubacar, in fact, started as a midfielder but is frequently used as a central defender.



The 19-year-old has already attracted interest from Chelsea as well as Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund but attention must be kept to AC Milan and chief scout Moncada. According to Calciomercato.com 's exclusive sources, Kamara is one of the names on the Rossoneri shopping list. A very interesting profile, with Milan's scouts observing the player on a regular basis.



Kamara has a contract expiring in 2020, which does not make Marseille peaceful. Renewal talks have been going on for some time, as the French club wants to protect its jewel. Marseille risks having low decision-making power next summer in a potential auction for the player, with Milan ready to make a move for the player.

Daniele Longo. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov