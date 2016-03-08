Exclusive: AC Milan, Leonardo's decision on the future of Andre Silva

"I did not want to leave AC Milan, just play more," Andre Silva admitted with sincerity his choice of leaving the Rossoneri after just one year. The move to Sevilla has rewarded the Portuguese striker and has given him great enthusiasm.



The Andalusian team is very happy with the player. He has already scored 7 goals in the La Liga and is becoming an idol of the fans. It is no surprise that Jorge Mendes opened to a loan with an option to buy because he does not rule out seeing Silva with the club for a long time. But what does Milan want to do?



The decision of the Milan management is clear. Leonardo likes Andre Silva a lot but knows perfectly well that in the case that Sevilla exercise the option to buy, there is nothing he can do. Milan will not try manoeuvres to avoid it or raise it, if the Spanish team pays the agreed fee (35 million), the player will be totally owned by them.



At the moment it is all going in this direction, but the season is long and in case this does not happen, Milan do not rule out to include the player in next year's team. It is a real option that will also depend on the coach of the team.



However, there is the spectre of Mendes who continues to push for Spain or England, more than a new chance at Milan. Leonardo would gladly keep the player, but will not make war for Andre Silva's return, as Sevilla are already studying a way to redeem the player.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov