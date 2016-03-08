Exclusive: AC Milan make contact to sign Nice star, no Champions League will affect deal

09 May at 21:55
Serie A giants AC Milan have now made contact to sign Nice star Allan Saint-Maximin as they look to understand how much it will cost them to bring a deal to reality.

The winger has impressed for Nice this season, but has not been in the good books of manager Patrick Vieira. The 22-year-old has scored six times in the Ligue 1, assisting three times too.

We understand that Leonardo and Paolo Maldini have made contact to know how much a possible deal will cost. Relations between both clubs are very good.

Nice value him at 35 million euros currently and Milan feel it is too much for the player. A failure to qualify for top four could dent their hopes of paying that much as they won't be granted as much funds to make transfers.

The player is keen on a move and Leonardo likes him too. His willingness could convince Nice to lower the price tag that they currently hold for him. Borussia Dortmund also remain interested.

