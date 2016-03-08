Exclusive: AC Milan make decision on potential Everton deal

Everton Soares and AC Milan are further away. After the operation set up by Leonardo a year ago and probed again by Maldini at the end of last August, the player's value has increased too much. The renewal with Gremio has increased his release clause to 120 million euros, a price that is obviously unrealistic but that considerably raises the negotiation bar.



His performances with the Selecao have helped him achieve this renewal, with which he now earns a significantly higher salary which was already promised after his refusal of Beijing Guoan during the summer. But now Gremio starts at a very high asking price.



For its part, Milan has always followed the attacker with interest and know that they have the total appreciation from the part of the player, convinced he can do great things in Italy. But today it is not enough. This is why the management froze the deal for January given the excessive costs, the choice is not to participate in auctions with Spanish and Chinese clubs that have already made moves.



Milan will only renew their interest again if the price is right. More in June than during the winter transfer market. In short, the deal for Everton Soares to Milan is now frozen. He is a player appreciated a lot by the Rossoneri but today he is even more distant from a San Siro move.

Fabrizio Romano