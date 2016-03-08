Exclusive: AC Milan make firm contact for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

05 November at 21:50
Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan are in concrete talks to sign former Manchester United and current LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Reports have linked the rossoneri with a move back to the rossoneri, with Fabrizio Romano reporting yesterday about firm interest in both parties to do a possible deal this January.

Another one of our transfer experts Daniele Longo exclusively understands that Milan have initiated firm contacts with Zlatan's agent Mino Raiola in an attempt to bring him back to the San Siro. Contacts are now firmly underway.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.