Exclusive: AC Milan make firm contact for Zlatan Ibrahimovic
05 November at 21:50Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan are in concrete talks to sign former Manchester United and current LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Reports have linked the rossoneri with a move back to the rossoneri, with Fabrizio Romano reporting yesterday about firm interest in both parties to do a possible deal this January.
Another one of our transfer experts Daniele Longo exclusively understands that Milan have initiated firm contacts with Zlatan's agent Mino Raiola in an attempt to bring him back to the San Siro. Contacts are now firmly underway.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments